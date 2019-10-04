Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express flagged off; check out schedule, menu, ticket prices

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, flagged off India's first private train, the Tejas Express. However, the commercial run of Tejas will start on Saturday. It is first Indian train that is run by IRCTC. The Indian railways' subsidiary has roped in private train operators to provide world-class passenger service. The fully air conditioned train will cover the journey between Delhi and Lucknow in 6 hours and 15 minutes.

Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is also going to be the first train in the country that will compensate its passengers in case of delays. An amount of Rs 100 is paid in case the delay is for over an hour and Rs 250 for delay of over two hours.

Here's all you need to know about the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express:

Tejas Express schedule

Tejas Express departs from Lucknow (train number 82501) at 6.10 am and reaches Delhi at 12.25 pm. In its return journey, the train departs from the national capital (train number 82502) at 4.30 pm and reaches Lucknow at 10.45 pm. Except Tuesday, Tejas Express runs everyday. The train stops at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad.

Tejas Express Fares

From Lucknow to New Delhi, fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,125; executive chair car costs Rs 2,310. From New Delhi to Lucknow, passengers are charged Rs 1, 280 for AC chair car and Rs 2,450 for executive chair car. Passengers travelling from Lucknow to Kanpur on Tejas Express must buy tickets priced Rs 320 for chair car and Rs 630 for executive car. And, from Lucknow to Ghaziabad, the fares are Rs 1,125 for chair car and Rs 2,310 for executive chair car. From Delhi to Kanpur, chair car fare is Rs 1, 155 and for executive chair car is Rs 2,155. This train has 12 coaches, including executive class and air-conditioned (AC) chair car. The carrying capacity of Tejas Express is said to be 758 passengers.

Tejas Express Menu

IRCTC has kept catering charges at Rs 185 for chair car and Rs 245 for executive car (included in ticket prices) for the full-length journey. From New Delhi to Lucknow, catering charges are kept Rs 340 for chair car and Rs 385 for executive chair.

Tea and coffee with (pre-mix kit) cookies are provided to chair car passengers, while premium cookies are offered to executive car passengers. Chair car travellers get pre-packaged nimbu pani, while executive car passengers are served flavoured lassi.

For breakfast, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available. In the breakfast, vegetarians get a combo of two pieces of veg-cutlet, poha, uttapam, vermicelli and coconut chutney. Another combo includes two pieces of medu vadas and suji upma and coconut chutney. For non-vegetarians, masala omelette and sauted vegetables are served.

Executive class passengers can request additional cornflakes, sugar and milk.

Before the journey ends, chair car passengers are served samosa, branded cookies, tea or coffee. Passengers travelling in executive car get a muffin or a slice of cake.

