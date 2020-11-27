Delhi Metro closes gates of six stations due to farmers' protest

Taking stock of the 'Delhi Chalo' march being organised by framers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, the Delhi Metro on Friday announced that the entry and exit gates of six metro stations on the Green Line would be closed. DMRC announced their decision on Twitter. They wrote, "Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed."

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I ????? ????? ??????? (@OfficialDMRC) November 27, 2020

Earlier, DMRC had announced that the metro services from neighbouring cities would remain suspended on Friday.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have continued their march towards the National Capital. The police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers who managed to reach the Singhu Delhi-Haryana border. The police had tightened up their barricading to stop the framers marching towards Delhi.

The number of personnel deployed had been increased. The police were using sand-laden trucks, water cannons and tear gas shells to halt the protesting farmers from entering the National Capital. Following a massive showdown between the police and the protesting farmers, the Delhi government has now allowed farmers to cross the Singhu border and enter Delhi. Delhi Police is expected to escort the protests.

