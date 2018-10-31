Delhi Metro's Pink Line from Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri now open for public

The much-awaited section of the Pink Line from Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake was opened for public on Wednesday. The Metro section will connect entire East Delhi and North Delhi areas, including Shiv Vihar, Gokul Puri, Maujpur, Jaffrabad etc. The Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stretch will immensely benefit the residents of the neighbouring Ghaziabad areas of Uttar Pradesh. The entire inaugurated section comprises 15 elevated stations, three of which offer interchange facilities.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, flagged the Metro on Wednesday. This 17.86-km Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section of the 59-km Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor, also known as the Pink Line, will be a major boon for those living in nearby areas as it will provide several business opportunities as well.

This section will also provide interchange facilities at three metro stations, including Welcome (Red Line), Karkardooma and Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line). This Pink Line stretch is also crossing the existing Vaishali-Dwarka elevated line, also known as Blue Line, at Kadkaduma.

The stations that will connect the Pink Line section include Shiv Vihar, Johri Enclave, Gokulpuri, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Welcome, East Azad Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Karkardooma Court, Karkardooma, Anand Vihar ISBT, IP Extension, Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar-II, and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake.

Besides, the work is on to connect this stretch to the presently operational Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section of Pink Line.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro now has a network of around 314 km and comprises as many as 229 metro stations. All the major corridors under Delhi Metro's Phase 3 are expected to be opened for passengers by the end of the year. According to Hardeep Puri, the Delhi Metro has added 80 km of new sections in 2018 alone. The minister also appreciated the Delhi government's assurance for clearing the hurdles for the commencement of Delhi Metro Phase-IV project of 103.93 km length.

"The Delhi Metro has become a member of an elite club of large metros, which have such a mammoth network of over 300km long route," said Puri, adding that in coming months it will also breach the 350-km mark and more people of the NCR region will be benefitted.

"In the coming months also, a lot of expansion is going to happen in the NCR cities as new sections will open in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Ballabhgarh. The mass transportation scenario in the NCR will undergo a sea of change," he added.