Delhi riots chargesheet: Congress' Salman Khurshid accused of 'provocative speeches'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid has been named in the latest chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the Delhi riots case.

The Delhi Police have alleged that Khurshid, along with other politicians like CPM leader Brinda Karat and Udit Raj gave provocative speeches during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, the police have not mentioned the exact nature of the alleged provocative speeches.

Police have referred to former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan and a protected witness in Delhi riots case. The police said the witnesses told about the speeches in their disclosure statements given to the them.

A 17,000-page chargesheet, filed on September 17, contains the statement of the protective witness saying, "Umar Khalid, Salman Khurshid, Nadeem Khan... they all used to give provocative speeches and people used to get mobilised".

"Several big names used to come to the Khureji site to give speeches against CAA/NPR (National Population Register)/NRC (National Register for Citizens), like Udit Raj, Salman, Khurshid, Brinda Karat, Umar Khalid (former JNU student leader)...," the witness alleged.

The chargesheet further said that Jahan, in her disclosure statement, alleged that in order to sustain the anti-CAA protests, several known persons like Khurshid, filmmaker Rahul Roy and Bhim Army member Himanshu were called by her and activist Khalid Saifi on the instructions of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC).

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control. 53 were killed and 200 were injured in the riots.

