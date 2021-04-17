Delhi sees highest daily surge of 19,486 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths

Delhi Friday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department. On November 18 last year, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, which was the highest single-day fatality count in Delhi till April 15 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government has also issued an order "reiterating the guidelines of COVID-19 dead body management to ensure better management of dead bodies of COVID positive/suspect persons at the mortuaries of various hospitals" under the Delhi government.

On Thursday and Wednesday, the city had recorded 16,699 and 17,282 cases respectively. This is the fifth record daily rise in cases in the national capital in the last six days. The positivity rate fell marginally to 19.69 per cent from Thursday's 20.22 per cent, the highest so far. With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally has risen to 8,03,623. The death toll stands at 11,793, according to the latest bulletin.

A total of 98,957 tests, including 64,939 RT-PCR tests and 34,018 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. So far, over 7.3 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added.

The number of active cases in the city increased to 61,005 from 54,309 the day before, the bulletin stated. The number of people under home isolation increased to 29,705 from 26,974 on Thursday, while that of containment zones mounted to 9,929 from 8,661 the day before, it said.

The Delhi government has also issued an order for linking of public and private sector diagnostic labs to ensure timely processing of samples for COVID-19 test, the authorities said on Friday. Also, Delhi Health Minister chaired a meeting with all heads of departments of Maulana Azad Medical College and LNJP Hospital on COVID-19 situation, they said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Jain visited GTB Hospital on Friday and reviewed its patient admission system.

"Met some of the patients and also interacted with the Doctors. I would like to thank the medical staff who have been working round the clock and saving people from Corona," Sisodia tweeted. They also visited Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Friday.

Delhi MLA and chairman of LNJP Hospital's Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Raghav Chadha inspected the triage and casualty area of the LNJP Hospital, along with the medical director and his team. Ironing out the kinks with the objective of ensuring "hospitality at the hospital" and to boost ease of admission for patients is the government's aim, officials said.

