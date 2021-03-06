Delhi will have its own school education board: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday the national capital will have its own school education board similar to other states. During a Cabinet meeting, the AAP-led state government approved the constitution of the Delhi Board of School Education.

The national capital has 1,000 government schools and around 1,700 private schools. All government-run schools in Delhi are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and so are most private schools in the state, the Chief Minister explained on Saturday.

"20 to 25 government schools will be made part of the new state education board in the coming academic year and will be removed from the CBSE," Kejriwal said. The government will decide which schools will be brought under the new state board after discussing it with the principals of the said schools.

"The focus will not be on learning by rote. It will be on understanding (of concepts) and personality development," Kejriwal added. The Delhi Chief Minister further explained that students will be assessed throughout the year. He added that Delhi's education system would be on par with international standards.

In July 2020, the state government had constituted two committees to work on the scheme and prepare a framework for the establishment of the state education board and other school curriculum reforms.

