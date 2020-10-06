DGFT lifts export restrictions on N-95 masks

The government on Tuesday removed restrictions on export of N-95 masks with an aim to boost outbound shipments of the product. "The export policy of N-95 or FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category, making all types of masks freely exportable," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In August, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95 or FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants.

In the past six months, domestic production of masks and PPE overalls has significantly increased and sector players were asking the government to lift the curb on exports.

The All India Mask Manufacturers Association had recently urged the government to remove restrictions on the exports of N-95 masks, saying the country currently possesses a production capacity of 20 crore pieces a month as against the monthly export quota of 50 lakh units.

Recently, the government relaxed curbs on exporting masks and medical coveralls which are used to control the spread of COVID-19. "We would request the government to please open up the export of N-95 masks without any restrictions. Currently, there is a limit of 50 lakh per month on its exports which has been imposed by the government," All India Mask Manufacturers Association Vice-President Anshumali Jain had said at a virtual conference to announce the Nonwoven Tech Expo.

