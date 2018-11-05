Dhanteras 2018: Here's what Paytm, Amazon, Snapdeal are offering on gold purchase

During this Dhanteras, digital firms are raining gold! Gold is one of the most sought-after items during Diwali. But with rising gold prices, customers may find it difficult to pick up their favourite piece of gold jewellery. However, to provide some relief, companies - both online and offline - are rolling out discounts during the occasion of Dhanteras. Here are some of the deals:

To begin with, Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications Limited, has announced that the digital payments company is offering Rs 10 crore worth of prizes and free gold upon purchase of Paytm Gold. The company said that users can get assured extra gold up to Rs 10,000 as well as participate in a lucky draw to win 10 times extra gold.

Moreover, if you are among 100 lucky winners then you stand a chance to win a 22K gold pendant upon purchasing Paytm Gold.

Additionally, users can also gift gold easily. "This festive season we have incredible offers on digital gold & gold coin purchase for our customers. We have also partnered with yet another word-class gold refinery, Augmont, to bring 24K 999 purity gold that will very soon be redeemable as jewellery using the Paytm app," said Nitin Misra, Senior Vice President of the company.

The company further mentioned that Paytm Gold makes buying gold easy to buy and gift with its features such as flexibility to buy gold for Re 1, free insured lockers, real-time market-linked pricing and home delivery. This offer is in line with the company's vision of promoting instant and paperless gold saving methods.

Not only Paytm, Snapdeal has also jumped into the gold bandwagon. The e-commerce site is offering up to 60% discount on gold jewellery during Dhanteras. Customers can buy products like pendants, earrings, rings, bangles, bracelet and necklaces. The 'Dhanteras Store of Snapdeal' also offers discount of up to 20% on gold bars and coins and up to 50% on silver bars and coins.

Dhanteras Store of Snapdeal offers hallmarked gold, certified diamond and silver jewellery.

Not to be left behind, Amazon has also announced discounts of up to 20% and cashbacks of up to Rs 1,500 on gold and silver coins.

Not only online stores, companies like Tanishq are also rolling out discounts. Tanishq has announced 25% off on gold and diamond jewellery.