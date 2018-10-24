Why SC's 8-10 pm time slot for bursting crackers does not work nationwide

The recent Supreme Court order talks about restricting the window of time available for bursting fire crackers. It says, "On Diwali days or on any other festivals like Gurpurab etc., when such fireworks generally take place, it would strictly be from 8:00 p.m. till 10:00 p.m. only. On Christmas and New Year eve, when such fireworks start around midnight, i.e. 12:00 a.m., it would be from 11:55 p.m. till 12:30 a.m. only."

However, there are concerns being expressed about the order and there are talks of seeking a review of the court order in this matter. This is largely on the grounds that different regions follow different cultural practises and at different times.

K Marriappan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association, says, "In Tamil Nadu, we celebrate Deepavali (Diwali) in early morning. This time it falls on November 6th morning whereas in North India, it is November 7th night."

He says, "Traditionally, there is lot of difference between Deepavali in Tamil Nadu and North India. In Tamil Nadu it is to celebrate the killing of demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna where as Diwali in North India is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama." Similarly, he says, "In Kolkata, it is more about Kali Puja with a different timing and same is the case in Karnataka, where Dushera is important."

Therefore, Mariappan says, there is a case to seek review of the court order as ours is a federal country with different regions, different dates, time and religious significance for the festival.

In the light of this, he feels, it would be difficult to implement one particular time for whole of India. He says, his association would look into the possibility of placing these facts before the court and seeking a review petition. They also plan to request the Tamil Nadu Government to consider filing a review petition as the state has a different time and context for the festival and thereby seek a review to enable the people in the state to celebrate the festival at the different time and day.

He, however, is happy that the uncertainty over the firecracker industry in the form of impending ban is lifted and this could be a sign of relief for the number of people directly and indirectly connected with this industry. In and around Sivakasi, the hub of firecrackers in Tamil Nadu, there are some 1070 units coupled with ancillary units impacting lakhs of people, with many employed on a contractual basis. These units alone produce firecrackers worth Rs 6,000 crore, which in the market is around Rs 10,000 crore. Though because of the uncertainty, since the matter was before the court and there were fears of a ban, there was reluctance from buyers and the industry was producing at 60 per cent its capacity.