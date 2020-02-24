Namaste Trump event Updates: US President, First Lady Melania arrive at Taj Mahal

After attending 'Namaste Modi' event in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Taj Mahal on Monday evening. Upon landing at the airport in Agra, they were received by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath, and various artists who performed traditional dance forms. Later, they arrived at Taj Mahal for a tour.

Earlier today, at the Namaste Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his opening speech that ties between India and the US were no longer just another partnership but had touched far greater heights. Welcoming US president Donald Trump at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium, Modi said a "new history" was being created. US President Trump, while thanking India for the hospitality, announced the mega $3 billion defence deal between the US and India, under which India will buy the finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment from the US.

5.36 PM: IN PICTURES: Ivanka Trump, husband Jared Kushner in front of Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/z1LtpUQJje ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5.32 PM: "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India," US President Donald Trump writes in visitors' book at Taj Mahal.

US President Donald Trump's message in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal- "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India". pic.twitter.com/QtD87OeiYk ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5.27 PM: IN PICTURES: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner take a tour at Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/c2zxTQMeZ5 ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5.24 PM: WATCH: President Donald Trump, First Lady take a tour at Taj Mahal

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/hoPx0M8kAd ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5.20 PM: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at Taj Mahal.

Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/BDZVQbHJ2T ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5.15 PM: IN PICTURES: President Trump, First Lady take a tour of Taj Mahal

Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/DOd4tu8iOQ ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5.10 PM: President Trump writes in the visitors' book at the Taj Mahal.

Agra: US President Donald Trump writes in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal pic.twitter.com/ite2Wo7sJZ ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5.05 PM: IN PICTURES: President Trump, First Lady at Taj Mahal

Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/jjyrHrC1Yz ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5.03 PM: Donald Trump, Melania Trump arrive at Taj Mahal

4.59 PM: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump to arrive at Taj Mahal shortly.

4.50 PM: IN PICTURES: Agra welcomes Donald Trump

Agra: Artists perform, students line the streets as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump head to the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/ezHd5pf2Vq ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

4.45 PM: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner leave for Taj Mahal.

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner leave for Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/das1mAj4QQ ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

4.43 PM: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and others witness artists peforming at the Agra airport.

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner witness artists perform at the airport in Agra. pic.twitter.com/H50fFLCimU ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

4.41 PM: WATCH: CM Adityanath receives President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania in Agra

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Agra. pic.twitter.com/eUJYtY1nIv ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

4.35 PM: Donald Trump arrives in Agra

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Agra on Monday to keep their date with the Taj Mahal even as hundreds of artistes welcomed the American leader at the airport with beautiful performances reflecting the rich culture of Uttar Pradesh. Trump was received at the Kheria airbase by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He arrived here from Ahmedabad after jointly attending with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera cricket stadium.

On his arrival at the airbase, over 250 artistes drawn from different parts of Uttar Pradesh performed Mayur dance', Rai folk dance', Dhobia folk dance', 'bamrasia' dance as sonorous sounds of nagada, dholak and mridang added to the festive ambience. The city has been spruced up to welcome Trump amid a huge security deployment.

3.00 PM: Key aspects of the Indo-US defence deal

Key aspect of the defence deal on Tuesday is expected to be the purchase of MH-60 multi-role helicopters for Indian Navy. The acquisition was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security last week. The government-to-government deal involves acquisition of 24 MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters from the US-based Lockheed Martin group. The MH-60Rs will be purchased directly from the US government under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the US Department of Defence (DoD). The deal, valued at $2.6 billion, was approved in August 2018 by then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The US Department of State gave its approval in April 2019.

2.31 PM: The US and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology, says Trump. "For this reason, since taking office my admn is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organisations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border," the US President adds.

2.25 PM: Donald Trump: "Both countries are united in defending citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration, we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100 per cent destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead."

2.24 PM: "As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India," says Trump.

2.21 PM: "I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US$ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," says Trump.

2.18 PM: US President Donald Trump: "All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli."

2.15 PM: "PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise," says Trump.

US President Donald Trump: PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise. pic.twitter.com/EUIyFLDKZs ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

2.05 PM: US President Donald Trump: "We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough."

2.03 PM: US President Donald Trump: "Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad."

2.01 PM: "India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'," says PM Modi.

2.00 PM: PM Narendra Modi: First Lady Melania, your presence here is an honour for us. The work you did for healthy and happy America is yielding its result. The work you did for children and the society is commendable.

1.59 PM: PM Narendra Modi: "There is so much that we share, like shared values & ideals, a shared spirit of enterprise & innovation. Shared opportunities & challenges, shared hopes & aspirations."

1.52 PM: "I think today we can see history being repeated. 5 months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad," says PM Modi.

1.48 PM: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump speak at Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

1.47 PM: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at Motera Stadium for Namaste Trump event.

1.27 PM: Electric Atmosphere at Motera Stadium as people eagerly wait to welcome President, says PM Modi.

Electric Atmosphere at Motera Stadium as people eagerly wait to welcome President @realDonaldTrump #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/9VyxlynZWU PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 24, 2020

1.22 PM: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Namaste Trump event to be held here shortly.

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. #NamasteTrump event to be held here shortly. pic.twitter.com/Eg9rOyqH7e ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

1.03 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads towards the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he'll take part in the Namaste Trump event shortly.

12.46 PM: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram pic.twitter.com/WtHCddENkA ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

12.44 PM: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi also present.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi also present. pic.twitter.com/tn43byfBDB ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

12.40 PM: POTUS, Melania spin Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. Ashram workers show the Trumps how a charkha functions.

#WATCH live from Gujarat: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/xZJn4qg80b ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

12.32 PM: US President Donald Trump's cavalcade has reached the Sabarmati Ashram from the airport.

12.24 PM: US President Donald Trump's cavalcade enroute Sabarmati Ashram from the airport. PM Modi and POTUS will take part in 22-km roadshow shortly.

12.21 PM: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's entourage has left for Sabarmati Ashram.

#WATCH live from Gujarat: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/xZJn4qg80b ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

12.07 PM: Latest visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugging US President Donald Trump as he receives him at the Ahmedabad Airport.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he receives him at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/rcrklU0Jz8 ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

11.57 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka upon her arrival in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka upon her arrival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/oIJ36HaOmL ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

11.52 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive US President Donald Trump.

11.49 AM: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump land in Ahmedabad. In the first leg of their two-day visit to India, they will participate in Namastey Trump event at Motera Stadium today.

11.47 AM: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. https://t.co/y2DoCY33WW pic.twitter.com/CBSu4MJnap ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

11.31 AM: After Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi, saying 'Hum Bharat ane k lie tatpar hain', Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied saying 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

11.22 AM: Final checking with sensors and cleaning underway at Taj Mahal; visitors will not be permitted to visit the iconic place till tomorrow.

11.06 AM: A group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump&First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/b28Ts66IDF ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

11.00 AM: Artists as well as visitors on the route from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and will participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium today.

#WATCH Gujarat: Artists as well as visitors on the route from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and will participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/3dnq1V0RWg ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

10.40 AM: PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat; welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

#WATCH: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today. pic.twitter.com/eVkxLON4Mz ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

10.30 AM: Hum Bharat ane k liye tatpar hai, Trump tweets in Hindi before landing in India.

, ! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

10.05 AM: Latest visuals of school children performing near Ahmedabad airport. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the city in a short while from now.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/D5kKtUhG7H ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

9.58 AM: Security has been tightened at Motera Stadium that is scheduled to be inaugurated by President Trump during his visit on Monday. Entry of visitors has also begun.

9.55 AM: Security has been heightened at Sabarmati Ashram ahead of Donald Trump's visit. He will reach there at around 12:30 pm. The US President will be served high tea and a light menu has been prepared by Executive Chef Suresh Khanna from Fortune Landmark Hotel at the ashram.

9.52 AM: While the President will be greeted by 1 lakh visitors, his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump will be met by women entrepreneurs at the sidelines of the Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium.

9.50 AM: The two leaders are expected to sign five pacts including in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security.

9.47 AM: President Trump is the seventh US President to visit India. His predecessor Barack Obama visited India twice -- in 2010 and 2015. The first US President to visit India was Dwight D Eisenhower. He visited India in 1959.

9.37 AM: Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital. The US President and the First Lady will arrive here later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra.

Delhi: Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital. The US President and the First Lady will arrive here later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra. pic.twitter.com/4dnA0QRrcU ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

9.35 AM: A group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir perform near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They are one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir perform near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They are one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/7H7zjqvQCY ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

9.13 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has left for Ahmedabad to receive Trump, says the US President's visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between the two nations. US President shares a video while departing for India with US First Lady Melania Trump.

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!



Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.



See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

9.08 AM: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group will perform during Namaste Trump event.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jbaKomm8bK ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

9.07 AM: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. -- ANI

9.05 AM: Latest visuals from the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today.

Gujarat: Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/uLl3hQrv4M ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

9.04 AM: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. Over 1 lakh people are expected to be present during Namaste Trump event at the stadium today.

Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/sKZnIh51Px ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

8.57 AM: Visiting India and not Pakistan is going to be a huge checkmark in Indian Government's box, says Richard Rossow, Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at Center for Strategic&International Studies, in Washington DC.

Richard Rossow, Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at Center for Strategic&International Studies, in Washington DC on #TrumpIndiaVisit: Visiting India & not Pakistan is going to be a huge checkmark in Indian Government's box. This de-hyphenation is real, it is very clear. pic.twitter.com/GuLw58BCG7 ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

8.43 AM: Richard Rossow, Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at Center for Strategic & International Studies, in Washington DC on Trump's India Visit: "It's going to be an exciting trip. We are all hoping that there would be a mini trade deal."

8.42 AM: US President Donald Trump: The ties between our two nations (India and US) are grounded in our common values and our shared commitment to democracy. We are governed by the rule of law, guided by a commitment to justice, and strengthened by our love of liberty.

8.34 AM: Trump's two-day visit to India is not just about theatrics. India and the US are looking at signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation and homeland security during Trump's maiden visit to India.

8.30 AM: During his two-day visit, Trump will visit three Indian cities -- Ahemdabad, Delhi and Agra.

8.15 AM: US President Donald Trump will stay in at ultra luxurious Chanakya Suite of ITC Maurya hotel on Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi. The Chanakya suite spans 4,600 square feet and costs around Rs 8,00,000 per night. It includes steam and sauna areas in addition to living quarters.

8.00 AM: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump: "I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"