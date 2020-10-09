DRDO successfully tests first indigenous anti-radiation missile RUDRAM

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired an indigenously developed new anti radiation RUDRAM missile using a SU-30 MkI fighter aircraft off the coast of Odisha on Friday. During the test fire, the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the DRDO and Indian Air Force for the test's success. The Raksha Mantri tweeted, "The new generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement."



The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is Indias first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR,Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 9, 2020

RUDRAM is the first-of-its-type anti-radiation missile for the Indian Air Force developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is integrated on a Sukhoi 30 MkI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capabilities based on varying launch conditions. According to the official statement, the latest missile by DRDO has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for attack.

The Passive Homing Head makes this missile a potential weapon for the Indian Air Force since it can detect, classify and target over a multiple range of frequencies and can also be utilised for suppressing air defence mechanism of the enemy effectively from large range standoffs.

The official release added, "With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralizing enemy radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets."

Also read: India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile

Also read: Defence offset policy performance dismal: CAG