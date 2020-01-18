ED attaches Rs 5 crore assets of former BSP Minister Rangnath Mishra in DA case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rangnath Mishra in connection with a money laundering case, the agency said on Saturday. Mishra was the minister for secondary education and home in the 2007-11 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government headed by the then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has issued an order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to provisionally attach a residential plot at George Town Extension, Tagore Town in Allahabad. The market value of the asset is Rs 5 crore. The agency's probe is related to an alleged disproportionate assets case against the former minister, it said.

