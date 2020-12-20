Farmers say Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked after live event

Farmers protesting the agricultural laws on Sunday alleged that their Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked following a live broadcast, sparking the debate about online censorship. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the legislations be repealed.

They have decided to intensify agitation against the Modi government and observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protests in Delhi and stop toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

"Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here, including the Singhu border," Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said and added that "we appeal to everyone at all protest sites across the nation to participate in the same".

MSP row: Centre says 411.05 LMT paddy worth Rs 77,608 cr procured; Punjab top beneficiary

"Protesters are being threatened by the Haryana government. This is against the direction of the Supreme Court. I urge them to stop harassing farmers from tomorrow," he said at a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border.

The apex court on Thursday refused to interfere in the matter saying that the right to protest was a fundamental right and farmers agitation should be allowed to continue "without impediment".

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, visits Gurudwara Rakabganj amid farmers' protests