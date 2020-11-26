Farmers' protests: Police, CRPF personnel deployed at border areas; Metro services to be hit

Delhi Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at the Badarpur border to halt the farmers' protest march scheduled for Thursday. Metro services are likely to be hit if the protesters are allowed to enter Delhi. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and a few other states are scheduled to reach Delhi today to protest the recently passed contentious farm laws.

The farmers are expected to reach Delhi through five highways connecting Delhi as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' campaign. The Delhi Police has said that legal action will be taken against protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gatherings amid the coronavirus crisis.

"REGARDING FARMER ORGANISATIONS MARCH TO DELHI ON 26 AND 27 NOVEMBER. All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers. Please cooperate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law," Delhi Police tweeted.

The Haryana government has also decided to seal off borders with Punjab for two days from today. The bus services have also been suspended for two days. Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma told PTI, "We have suspended roadways service to Punjab for the next two days."

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed across Haryana to curb gatherings of protestors. The Haryana police have taken several farm leaders into custody.

Also read: MHA releases new COVID-19 guidelines: Check out details

Also read: PM Modi unveils coin, postal stamp to commemorate 100 years of Lucknow University