FASTags now mandatory; how to buy, tag charges, documents required, all you need to know

FASTags have been made mandatory from today. The earlier deadline for FASTag was January 1, 2021 which was then extended to February 15 midnight. In November last year, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification making FASTags mandatory for all vehicles.

You must keep in mind that FASTags will be required for registration of new four-wheelers. Automakers or dealerships are already providing new vehicles with FASTags. The tag is also mandatory to obtain third party insurance from April 1.

FASTags are a simple to use, reloadable tag that allows automatic payment of toll once the vehicle passes through the toll plaza. The tag is linked to a prepaid account, which is used for the transaction. The tag uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is pasted on the windscreen.

The government mandated that all toll plazas across the country must make toll payments electronic to reduce vehicular traffic. All vehicles that pass through toll plazas will have to mandatorily pay toll charges with FASTag.

HOW TO BUY FASTAG

FASTags are available at toll plazas, apps such as Paytm and Airtel Payments Bank, as well as at banks including SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. FASTag is valid for five years from the date of issuance.

Vehicle owners can go to any of the Point of the Sale (POS) locations at toll plazas/ issuer agencies to create their FASTag accounts.

FASTAG CHARGES

There is a one-time fee of Rs 200. Reissuance costs Rs 100. The refundable security is of Rs 200. MRP of Paytm FASTag is Rs 500.

DOCUMENTS FOR FASTAG

The original registration copy will be required. Once the tag is issued, it will be activated and ready for use within 24-48 business hours.

Passport size photo of the owner, and KYC documents according to the category of the vehicle owner (individual/corporate), identification document (PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card) and Aadhar Card with the address will also be required.

