Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Telecast: When & where to watch live streaming on stimulus package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, will unveil the second tranche of stimulus 2.0. at 4 pm. Today's announcement will encompass the agriculture sector. Sitharaman will also touch upon the supply chain disruption and ways to resolve the issues.
In her yesterday's media briefing, the finance minister announced a slew of measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat economic stimulus package announced by PM Modi in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Some of yesterday's key announcements were:
One can watch the live telecast of Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels.
People can also watch the live stream on the following YouTube channels--India Today LIVE TV, Aaj Tak LIVE TV, PIB India, Bharatiya Janata Party.
