Fuel rates hiked for 5th consecutive day; petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in these districts

Fuel rates continue to burn a hole in the common man's pocket as petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth time in a week. After this, petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-mark in parts of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday (May 10).

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 91.53 per litre, whereas one needs to shell out Rs 82.06 for a litre of diesel in the national capital. Petrol prices reached Rs 97.86 per litre in India's financial capital Mumbai, whereas diesel is selling at Rs 89.17 per litre.

Petrol prices were raised by 26 paise per litre, whereas diesel prices were hiked by 33 paise per litre on Monday.

Petrol price reached Rs 100.26 per litre in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, while in Bhopal; it teetered at Rs 99.61 on Monday.

Petrol rates surpassed the Rs 100-mark in parts of Rajasthan like Sri Ganganagar (Rs 102.43 per litre), Hanumangarh (Rs 101.78 per litre), Bikaner (Rs 100.54 per litre) and Jaisalmer (Rs 100.54 per litre).

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh like Annupur (Rs 102.12 per litre), Alirajpur (Rs 101.32 per litre), Balaghat (Rs 101.72 per litre) and Chhattarpur (Rs 100.88 per litre) reported petrol prices above Rs 100.

Fuel prices vary from one state to another depending on the value-added tax (VAT) imposed by the state governments as well as freight charges. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh impose the highest VAT on petrol all over India.

Meanwhile, international oil prices rose by more than 1 per cent on Monday after a major cyber-attack prompted the shutdown of jugular fuel pipeline in the US. Brent crude reached $69.04 per barrel after a rise of 76 cents while US West Texas Intermediate rose by 70 cents to $65.60 per barrel, according to a Reuters report.

