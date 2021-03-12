Gautam Adani gets richer by $16 billion in 2021; beats Musk, Ambani in wealth addition

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has beaten billionaires like Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani to add the highest amount of wealth in 2021 so far.

Adani has added $16.2 billion to his net worth in 2021 so far, taking his total net worth to $50 billion as on Friday, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is followed by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who have added $14.4 billion and $13.8 billion, respectively, to their net worth in 2021.

While Warren Buffett's net worth has surged $12.1 billion in 2021, the corresponding numbers for Musk and Ambani stand at $10.3 billion and $8.05 billion, respectively.

The diversified Adani Group has presence in multiple businesses like renewable power, ports and terminals, power transmission, gas distribution, airports, among others. As on March 2, the market capitalisation of Adani Group stood at $80 billion, comprising of six publicly traded companies.

The publicly listed shares of the group have seen an upsurge in price this year. While Adani Enterprises shares have gained over 87 per cent, those of Adani Total Gas have surged nearly 97 per cent this year. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares have gained over 50 per cent this year.

Last month, Adani Enterprises also formed a 50:50 joint venture with global data centre operator EdgeConneX to provide data centre solutions in India.

