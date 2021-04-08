scorecardresearch
'Get your shot soon': PM Modi after getting 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Prime Minister Modi got the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine today at AIIMS; the first shot of the life-saving jab was administered to the PM on March 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine -- Covaxin -- at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today. The Prime Minister urged people to get all those who are eligible to get the vaccine to do so as soon as possible by registering on the CoWIN app.

While sharing an image of himself getting vaccinated, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in."


The Prime Minister got his first shot of the life-saving jab on March 1 when the second phase of India's vaccination programme began. Prime Minister had then applauded the scientists and doctors for finding a quick solution to the contagion. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Took my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quick in time to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together let us make India COVID-19 free!"

Meanwhile, more than 8.70 crore people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of April 7, i.e., Wednesday. Out of these, over 7.59 crore got the first shot of the jab whereas more than 1.11 crore people received the second shot of the vaccine.

