'Get your shot soon': PM Modi after getting 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine -- Covaxin -- at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today. The Prime Minister urged people to get all those who are eligible to get the vaccine to do so as soon as possible by registering on the CoWIN app.

While sharing an image of himself getting vaccinated, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in."



If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021 The Prime Minister got his first shot of the life-saving jab on March 1 when the second phase of India's vaccination programme began. Prime Minister had then applauded the scientists and doctors for finding a quick solution to the contagion. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Took my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quick in time to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together let us make India COVID-19 free!" Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, more than 8.70 crore people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of April 7, i.e., Wednesday. Out of these, over 7.59 crore got the first shot of the jab whereas more than 1.11 crore people received the second shot of the vaccine.

