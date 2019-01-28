PM Modi memorabilia put on sale for 'Namami Gange' project; check out items on offer

As many as 1,900 memorable gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi nationally and internationally are being auctioned at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. On day one of the auction, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with a base price of Rs 1,000, was sold for Rs 22,000. A Thangka wall hanging, which fetched the second best price, was sold for Rs 12,500. The miniature state tribute to the State of Unity was sold for Rs 11,000. Other gifts put up for the auction included a painting of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Narendra Modi (sold for Rs 9,000), a Gautam Buddha statue (Rs 10,000); a silver-plated seven-horse chariot sculpture (Rs 5,500); illustration titled 'Navarasa Nayak' showing Modi in nine different avatars (Rs 5,500); and a replica of a coin issued by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, 1710 AD, (Rs 5,500).

The most exclusive gift items given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are being auctioned this year, include statues, photographs, paintings and articles such as angavastram, shawls, commemorative coins, traditional musical instruments, hats, pagris and jackets, etc. The money collected from the auction will be used for Prime Minister's flagship project, 'Namami Gange'. A final assessment of the overall collection will be made after the auction gets over on January 31.

The government has put up all the gift items on display at pmmementos.gov.in or pmmementos.gov.in. The base price of all the items varies from Rs 100 and Rs 30,000. People can log into either of these websites and search items on the basis of the price range. While the physical auction will end on Monday, the e-auction for the remaining items will start on Tuesday and will go on till Thursday (January 31).

Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal, and Members of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and Meenakshi Lekhi also participated in the physical auction along with other dignitaries and senior government officials.

The items with the highest base price include a 2.22-kg silver plate, gifted to the PM by former BJP MP C Narasimhan (base price Rs 30,000) and a gold-plated memento of Radha and Krishna (base price Rs 20,000). The 4.76 kg idol was gifted to the prime minister by the Mandvi Nagar Palika in Surat. Other exclusive items that will go under hammer today are memento of a horse (base price Rs 25,000); Laxmi-Ganesh idols (Rs 20,000); a silver plated memento of Make in India (Rs 20,000); woven portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Indian flag (Rs 15,000); and a silver plated memento of OPAL complex (Rs 15,000). A blue brocade shawl with tassels is the least expensive at Rs 200.

