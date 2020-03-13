scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Govt allocates Rs 7,660 crore for 780km green highway project

The government on Friday approved a proposal for the construction of 780 km of green highways in four states - Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

The government on Friday approved a proposal for the construction of 780 km of green highways at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore. "The Cabinet has approved building 780-km 'green' National Highway project at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the meeting.

The project pertains to rehabilitation and upgradation of various National Highways covering a total length of over 780 km in four states -- Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Government has approved 780 km green highway project for Rs 7,660 cr in four states

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos