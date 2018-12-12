Govt is not just a stakeholder but also runs country, economy, says new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

A day after he was appointed as the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday that the government is not just a stakeholder but also manages major policy decisions. He was addressing his first media briefing after joining as the RBI Governor. Shaktikanta Das said the RBI and the government needed to have discussions.

Regarding the December 14 RBI Board meeting, the new governor said it will proceed as scheduled and that the board will talk about all the issues that were slated for the discussion.

Exhibiting confidence over his new role as the RBI governor, Das said he would do everything to uphold the core values and the autonomy of the RBI. "...(I) have interacted with RBI officials at various levels over the last 10 years," said Das.

On his equation with other members of the RBI Board, Das said: "I had tea with Viral Acharya some time ago; as far as I know he's very much there."

Elaborating on the RBI's relationship with the government, Das said: "I don't know if the relationship is good or not but we have to have stakeholders consultation. The government is not just a stakeholder but also runs the country, economy & manages major policy decisions. So, there has to be the discussion between govt and RBI."

Earlier, the new governor took to Twitter to inform about his new role: "Assumed charge as Governor, Reserve Bank of India. Thank you each and everyone for your good wishes."

Das has been appointed as the RBI Governor for a period of three years. He will be the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Shaktikanta Das had previously served as the secretary of the economic affairs and is believed to be close to both Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and top officials at the Prime Minister's Office. He has worked closely with the RBI as a member of its board. He is currently a member of the 15th Finance Commission of India and has represented the country at the G-20 as a Sherpa. It is the job of a G-20 Sherpa to chalk out the details regarding the Development Track before the world leaders meet.

