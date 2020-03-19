Govt wants people to stop cash transaction to prevent coronavirus

The government has asked all the banks to encourage its customers to use digital payments, instead of cash transfer in day to day life as a precautionary measure against coronavirus outbreak.

In a notification, the government has said cash payment has the potential to transmit the virus. Therefore, customers should adopt digital payment methods like NEFT, net banking, card payments, mobile banking, any of these measures to curtail coronavirus to propagate, according to Economic Times.

In addition to this, the government has asked business correspondents, customer service providers and banking agents to provide sanitation facilities to customers to avoid virus infection in banks.

Furthermore, the Ministry of finance directed banks to replace touch interface with other no-touch tools. For example, a biometric access system must be suspended temporarily. Instead, banks can adopt a card access system.

"Open door policy may be avoided to avoid touching door handles," MoF added.

Additionally, lift button can be used by only one person.

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 169 on March 19. Three people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. In the wake of the crisis, the government has imposed Section 144 in Davangere, Karnataka, Noida (UP) and Rajasthan.

Globally, coronavirus has infected more than two lakh people and over 8,500 people.

