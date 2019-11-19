GST portal crashes a day before monthly return deadline; taxpayers complain

The GST portal crashed on Tuesday with only one day left to file the GSTR-3B return form. Unable to file their returns right before the GST deadline, thousands of taxpayers took to Twitter to complain about the perennial inconvenience they face while filing GST returns.

Visitors to the GST portal on Tuesday were greeted with a message that read: "There seems to be an inadvertent problem while communicating with GST system... Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted and your patience is appreciated."

As of now, taxpayers are expected to file their GSTR-3B monthly return forms by Wednesday. The government hasn't announced an extension of deadline yet.

ALSO READ: FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses GST simplification with stakeholders; more meetings across nation on Dec 7

ALSO READ: Deadline for GST annual return filing extended; return forms made simpler

ALSO READ: FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks suggestions on direct, indirect taxes for Budget 2020