You can now claim your refund online on excess GST. Here's how

Back in July, a FICCI survey revealed that 59% of the enterprises surveyed were not satisfied with the capability of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal. In fact, a whopping 96% had felt that it needed improvement. Paying heed to public demand portal now boasts an added functionality where refunds are concerned.

"Facility to claim refund on account of excess payment of tax has been enabled on GST Portal for the taxpayers," the entity announced today. GSTN is a non-profit, non-government company that provides IT infrastructure and services to taxpayers, the Central and State Governments and other stakeholders for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

This development comes a day after Taxscan Media reported that the portal introduced two new features: The facility to upload statement 4 for refund on account of supplies made to SEZ unit/SEZ Developer, with payment of tax, and the facility for amendment in Registration of Core fields.

So who is eligible to file refund applications on grounds of excess payment of tax? According to the portal, normal and casual taxpayers filing Form GSTR-3B, composite taxpayers filing Form GSTR-4 and Non-Resident taxpayers filing Form GSTR-5 can file refund applications for amounts of Rs 1,000 or more under the newly-introduced facility.

The user manual on the portal outlines how taxpayers can file an application for refund on account of excess payment of tax. Here's what you need to do:

1. Visit the official GST site

2. On the GST home page, click the Services > Refunds > Application for the refund command

3. When the 'select the refund type' page is displayed, pick the 'excess payment of tax' option

4. Select the financial year and month for which application has to be filed from the drop-down lists and click the 'create' button

5. The GST RFD-01A - Excess payment of tax page will be displayed. Fill in the relevant tax details and submit your bank account details then click the 'save' option.

6. Click the 'preview' button to download the form in PDF format.

7. Tick the Undertaking and Self-Declaration checkboxes and click on the 'proceed' button

8. Click the 'File with DSC' or 'File with EVC' buttons. If you pick the former, just click on 'proceed', select the certificate and click the 'sign' button. The Application Reference Number (ARN) receipt will be displayed. Else, in the case of EVC, enter the OTP sent to the email address and mobile number of the Authorized Signatory registered at the GST Portal and click the 'verify' button. The success message is displayed and status is changed to 'submitted'. The ARN receipt is then downloaded and a copy is sent to your registered email address and mobile phone number.

Once the ARN is generated, the refund application would be assigned to Jurisdictional Refund Processing Officers for scrutiny following which the refund will be disbursed. Taxpayers can track the status of refund application using track status functionality.

(Edited by Sushmita Choudhury Agarwal)