Hindu Mahasabha among prospective bidders for Dawood's building to be auctioned on August 9

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), Supreme Court lawyer Upendrakumar Bhardwaj and the Hindu Mahasabha would be among the prospective bidders for fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Masulla Building (also known as Amina Building). The authorities would auction the property at Pakmodia Street, Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai, under the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, known as SAFEMA, on August 9.

Indira Tiwari, working president of Hindu Mahasabha, and Upendrakumar Bhardwaj, SC lawyer, both confirmed to IndiaToday.In that they would take stock of the property on July 24, between 11am to 1pm. "If given an opportunity, I would once again bid for Dawood's property in Mumbai. I would remain present for this inspection in Mumbai," Bhardwaj said over phone from New Delhi.

This is not the first time the Hindu Mahasabha is going take part in the bidding process to buy Dawood's property. Last year, it had planned to construct a healthcare facility for underprivileged children or a shelter for the poor at the place. But this time, the plan is to convert the Masulla building into "rehabilitation centre for abandoned old parents".

"Our intention is to remove fear from people's mind to buy gangsters' properties," said Tiwari. In 2015, the Hindu Mahasabha had brought a car (falsely claimed to be of Dawood's) under the SAFEMA, and later set it on fire.

Though the SBUT officials didn't reveal much, sources said it would participate in the bidding process to support its urban renewal/cluster development scheme at Bhendi Bazaar.

Last year, in November, authorities hammered three properties of underworld don under SAFEMA and sold it to SBUT (the highest bidder), for Rs 11.56 crore. These properties include six flats in Dambarwala building, Hotel Raunaq Afroz and Shabnam Guest House.

As per the plan, the Competent Authority Hari Govind Singh and Additional Commissioner RN D'Souza of SAFEMA have reserved the bidding price at Rs 79.43 lakh with the Earnest Money Deposit of Rs 25 lakh (to be deposited by August 6). The property would get auctioned through e-auction, public auction, and sealed tenders at YB Chavan Auditorium between 10am to 12noon on August 9.