Honoured to return to India, says Ivanka Trump

Hours before landing in India for their maiden official visit, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, tweeted she was honoured to come back to India after two years. She added the friendship between the "world's two largest democracies has never been this stronger".

Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger! pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020

In 2017, Ivanka Trump had visited Hyderabad with a bunch of delegates for a Global Entrepreneurship Summit, where she was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This summit was co-hosted by India and the US and its theme was supporting female entrepreneurs and encouraging economic growth. PM Modi had also hosted a grand dinner for Ivanka and the delegates at the Taj Falaknuma in Hyderabad.

Two years later, Ivanka will visit India with her father and US President Donald Trump. Trump is slated to arrive around 11:30 am today. A 22-km long roadshow has been planned for Trump from the Ahmedabad International Airport to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium.

Both these leaders will address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium, where around 1.25 lakh people are expected to attend the event featuring cultural performances.

Earlier, PM Modi tweeted that "India is looking forward to welcoming the POTUS Donald Trump". He was responding to a tweet by the Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Rupani tweeted, "Entire Gujarat speaks in one voice -- Namaste Trump."

India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020

