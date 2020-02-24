scorecardresearch
'Hum raaste mai hai': Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of landing in Ahmedabad

Trump India visit: Earlier, Ivanka Trump also tweeted she was honoured to return to India after two years. She also said, "The grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"

Hours before landing in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi he was excited to visit India. The US President and the First Lady Melania Trump will visit India along with a US delegation comprising Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Prime Minister responded to Trump's tweet in Hindi by tweeting "Atithi Devi Bhava".

Earlier, Ivanka Trump also tweeted she was honoured to return to India after two years. She also said, "The grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"

Donald Trump will arrive at around 11:30 am today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Ahmedabad to welcome the POTUS and his family. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani and the Deputy CM of Gujarat, Nitin Patel.

The American delegation that will accompany Trump on his first visit to India includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Trump, who is the first serving US President to ever visit Gujarat, will visit three Indian cities as a part of this tour- Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi.

