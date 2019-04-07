I-T dept officials raid houses of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's close aides

The Income Tax (I-T) department raided the houses of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's close aides. Praveen Kakkar's house in Indore and RK Miglani's house in Delhi were raided by the I-T team in connection with an alleged illegal transaction case. Kakkar is MP CM Nath's Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

A team of fifteen officers raided Kakkar's house in Bhopal around 3 am. A showroom in Vijay Nagar and four other places are also being investigated.

The two officers had quit from their posts last month after the model code of conduct came into force.

Indore: Visuals from official premises of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM, where income-tax officials are conducting a raid. pic.twitter.com/fWoOS4qT4o - ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

These raids take place a week after I-T sleuths raided the premises owned by people linked to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the Congress. A day before the raids, Kumaraswamy had said that early morning raids on Congress and JD(S) leaders were going to take place with the help of CRPF jawans. Strongly defending its action, the I-T department had said its activities should not be politicised, personalised or trivialised.

Delhi: I-T raid underway at residence of RK Miglani, close aide of Madhya Pradesh CM, in Green Park. pic.twitter.com/XEKcEpY8a7 - ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

Chief Minister Kamal Nath is campaigning for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Karnataka will go to polls in two phases in 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23.

