IIM-Kozhikode placements: International companies offer packages as high as Rs 52.1 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode recently wrapped up its final placement for the outgoing batch. A total of 382 students participated in the placement process that saw top companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Reliance Industries, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra participating in it. The institute saw an increase in the number of recruiters as well as average salary offered. This year 178 recruiters participated, which is a jump from last year's 112 companies.

Students received offers from international companies that are as high as Rs 52.1 lakh. Companies that offered such a compensation included Arthur D Little and Tolaram Group. Additionally, 59 of the 178 companies that came for recruitment this year were Fortune 500 companies.

Domestic offers were also not far behind. Rs 17.8 lakh was the average salary offered to students while the highest domestic salary being offered was Rs 38.5 lakh.

The salary offered to the top 50% of the batch saw an upward trend. It rose to Rs 21 lakh per annum in 2018 from Rs 20.1 lakh per annum in 2017.

Companies such as Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, Boston Consulting Group, Arthur D Little, United Health Group offered an average package of Rs 17.4 lakh per annum. Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Airtel, RPG and Saint Gobain offered an average salary of Rs 18.7 lakh per annum for general management roles.

Companies such as American Express, Microsoft and other IT companies offered packages as high as Rs 15.9 lakh per annum. HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung and other companies offered Rs 17.2 lakh per annum for sales and marketing roles.

Amazon, Larsen & Toubro and others offered an average package of Rs 18.5 lakh per annum for operations roles.

Finance companies such as JP Morgan Chase & Company, Goldman Sachs, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank offered packages as high as Rs 29 lakh per annum.

