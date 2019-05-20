IIT-Roorkee releases JEE Advanced admit card 2019; check at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released admit card for the JEE Advanced 2019 entrance examination. The admit can be downloaded from the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced)'s official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The JEE (Advanced) 2019 activated the candidates portal today. Here is a link for the candidates portal--jeeadv.ac.in . Students can download their JEE(Advanced) entrance examination admit card by on the site.
According to IIT-Roorkee, this year a total of 2,45,000 JEE (Main) candidates qualified to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2019.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD JEE ADVANCED ADMIT CARD 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: In a new tab, online registration portal will open.
Step 3: Enter your JEE(MAIN) application number, passwod and security pin.
Step 4: After logging in , your admit card will be displayed on screen.
Step 5: Download the admit card for future references.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR JEE (ADVANCED) 2019
- Candidates should be among 2,45,000 (in all categories) in JEE(Mains) 2019.
- Candidates should be born on or after October 1, 1994 to sit for JEE (Advanced). Five years relaxation is given to candidates from SC, ST and PwD category, that is these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1989.
- A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
- A candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 examination for the first time in either 2018 or 2019. However, if the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declares the results for the academic year 2016-17 after June 2017, then the candidates of that board who appeared for their class XII exam in 2017 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2019, provided they meet the other eligibility criteria.
- A candidate should 'NOT' have been admitted in an IIT irrespective of whether or not he/she continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting at a reporting centre in the past.
- Candidates whose admission at IITs was cancelled after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2019.
- Candidates who have been admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs for the first time in 2018 can appear in JEE (Advanced) 2019.