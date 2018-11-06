Imran Khan govt fires MD of Pakistan state-run TV after 'Begging' gaffe

After Pakistan's state-run news channel aired a rather unfortunate dateline, it has apologised for its mistake. Furthermore, the MD of the channel has also been removed. During the live broadcast of Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the Central Party School of the ruling Communist Party of China, the channel put up the dateline as 'Begging' instead of 'Beijing'. It was flashed on the top left corner of the screen where it remained for 20 seconds before it was changed.

Khan, who is on an official trip to China to secure an economic package for his cash-strapped country, was addressing a ceremony on Sunday at the Central Party School which was shown live by the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

The MD of the channel, Col (R) Hassan Immad Mohammadi, has been removed from his post with immediate effect until further notice, as per an order by the Government of Pakistan.

The channel, PTV, apologised for the mistake and said, "Today, during a live address of the Prime Minister during his ongoing visit to China, a typographical error took place, which remained on screen for 20 seconds & later removed. This incident is regrettable. Strict action has been initiated under rules against concerned officials."

Local media believes the gaffe is rather ironic since Khan is in Beijing to secure monetary aid from China to stall the impending economic crisis in Pakistan.

The gaffe has also not been spared on social media that has found the entire situation quite hilarious. In fact, 'Begging' started trending.

Amid wide criticism, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhury has ordered an inquiry on what went behind that slug.

During his visit, Prime Minister Khan held talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang mainly focussing on seeking China's loans to tide over serious financial crisis faced by Pakistan. China while stating that it would extend necessary support to Pakistan, reportedly committed $6 billion funding.

(With PTI inputs)