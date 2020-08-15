In pics: An Independence Day full of masks

This year, India marks its 74th Independence Day. Prime Minister delivered his speech from Red Fort after the flag hoisting ceremony. While the routine seemed usual, what stood out this year was that the Independence Day celebrations were marked with face masks, hand sanitisers, and mandatory social distancing measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seating arrangement was done in keeping 'Do Gaz ki Doori' (a distance of two yards or six feet) between two guests. Not only this, adequate medical booths were set up at Madhavdas Park, two medical booths at 15 August Park in case any attendee shows or manifests any COVID-19 symptoms. Ambulances were stationed at these places.

With these measures in place, the Defence Ministry struck a balance between maintaining the sanctity of the Independence Day event and the flag hoisting at the Red Fort while taking into account safeguards necessary to combat coronavirus spread.

