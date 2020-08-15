scorecardresearch
In pics: An Independence Day full of masks

Independence Day 2020: The seating arrangement was done in keeping 'Do Gaz ki Doori' (a distance of two yards or six feet) between two guests

With these measures in place, the Defence Ministry struck a balance between maintaining the sanctity of the Independence Day event and the flag hoisting at the Red Fort while taking into account safeguards necessary to combat coronavirus spread With these measures in place, the Defence Ministry struck a balance between maintaining the sanctity of the Independence Day event and the flag hoisting at the Red Fort while taking into account safeguards necessary to combat coronavirus spread

This year, India marks its 74th Independence Day. Prime Minister delivered his speech from Red Fort after the flag hoisting ceremony. While the routine seemed usual, what stood out this year was that the Independence Day celebrations were marked with face masks, hand sanitisers, and mandatory social distancing measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temperature checks at the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

General Bipin Rawat arrives at the Red Fort

Congress' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives at the Lal Qila in a face mask
74th Independence Day 2020: Prime Minister Modi inspects the Guard of Honour

74th Independence Day:PM Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at the Red Fort in a face mask

Police personnel on duty wearing face masks

ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day at an altitude of 16,000 feet in Ladakh

BSF organises Freedom Run on Independence Day 2020

The seating arrangement was done in keeping 'Do Gaz ki Doori' (a distance of two yards or six feet) between two guests. Not only this, adequate medical booths were set up at Madhavdas Park, two medical booths at 15 August Park in case any attendee shows or manifests any COVID-19 symptoms. Ambulances were stationed at these places.

