In pics: Domestic flights resume after two months of coronavirus lockdown

Domestic flights operations have resumed on Monday after a gap of two months. The Ministry of Civil Aviation released a set of guidelines for passengers who are undertaking journeys across the country. Strict protocols are being followed across all the airports that have resumed their services today.

Passengers are required to reach at least two hours before the time of departure. All airport authorities have undertaken strict measures to ensure there's no contact between two people. Plexiglass have been fitted at counters and passengers have been asked to undergo web check-in and download their boarding passes as well as the baggage identification tags.

Baggage would also be sanitised and only one hand bag will be allowed inside the plane. Moreover, passengers would have to wear protective gear including masks and gloves during the journey. No meals would be provided.

Passengers would also need to declare that they are medically fit to travel. They can do so by downloading the Aarogya Setu app or filling a self-declaration form. Aarogya Setu app must show the green status and the self-declaration form must attest to the fact that they are not COVID-19 positive and do not stay in a containment area.

As flights resumed after two months, Delhi airport was reportedly thrown into chaos as around 80 flights were cancelled due to restrictions in other states. Here's what the new normal is likely to look from hereon as people resume travelling:

