Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 4.0 extended till May 31

Coronavirus cases in India latest updates: India reported 4,987 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest 1-day spike, with 120 deaths in a day as the country gears to enter its fourth phase of lockdown. The country's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 90,927 on Sunday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,946 active cases, 34,108 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,872 deaths. India had topped China's tally on Saturday as the country's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 85,940, according to Union Health Ministry

Also Read: Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases touch 90,927; check state-wise tally, deaths

Also Read: Lockdown 4.0: Home Ministry likely to announce guidelines today; what to expect

Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates on coronavirus in India and around the world:-

7.09 PM: All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to remain prohibited throughout the country.

7.08 PM: All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till 31st May: MHA

7.07 PM: The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective State/Union Territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

7.02 PM: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues National Directives for #COVID19 Management and offenses and penalties for violation of lockdown measures.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues National Directives for #COVID19 Management and offenses and penalties for violation of lockdown measures. https://t.co/JE02r23lTn pic.twitter.com/0c8bYOOy5M ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

7.00 PM: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues guidelines on measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments/UT Governments & State/UT authorities for containment of COVID19. #LockDown4 will remain in effect till 31st May 2020.

5:20 PM: Delhi govt directs officers to ensure migrant workers don't face any problem

The Delhi government has directed officials to ensure that migrant workers do not face any kind of problem. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that trains will be arranged for them as per the need.

5:10 PM: MP govt operates 1,000 buses to ferry stranded migrant home amid lockdown

As many as 1,000 buses are being operated by state government every day for migrant workers, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "We are trying that no migrant worker has to walk back to his/her home town. Efforts are being made to bring back all the migrant workers of the state," he added.

5:00 PM: Flight bookings closed till govt issues order to resume: Air India

Air India has issued a clarification regarding news on the resumption of domestic flights by Air India. "Air India flight bookings are currently closed and will resume after receipt of directions from Government of India," the state-owned carrier said on Sunday.

Air India issues clarification regarding news on the resumption of domestic flights by Air India. Says, "Air India flight bookings are currently closed & will resume after receipt of directions from Government of India". pic.twitter.com/lmTg2eCWjT ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

3.31 PM: Migrant workers break police barricades

Migrant workers break police barricades at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Chakghat area of Rewa to enter into Uttar Pradesh. UP and Bihar are facing major migrant worker crisis.

#WATCH Migrant workers break police barricades at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Chakghat area of Rewa to enter into Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/GeerWaWzem ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

3.22 PM: Mexico City got its residents to wear face masks by using clowns, who pass out masks and antibacterial gels to commuters at the metro station.

WATCH: Mexico City got its residents to wear face masks by using clowns, who pass out masks and antibacterial gels to commuters at the metro station pic.twitter.com/CmNWtNmotA Reuters (@Reuters) May 17, 2020

3.18 PM: Workers ransack vehicles in Rajkot

Migrant workers ransack vehicles in Shapar industrial area in Rajkot following cancellation of two 'Shramik Special' trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Rajkot SP (Rural) Balram Meena says, "Action will be taken against those involved in the incident". -ANI

Gujarat: Migrant workers ransack vehicles in Shapar industrial area in Rajkot following cancellation of two 'Shramik Special' trains to Bihar & Uttar Pradesh. Rajkot SP (Rural) Balram Meena says, "Action will be taken against those involved in the incident". pic.twitter.com/2oWAPQjOsb ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

3.12 PM: After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has also extended the lockdown till May 30, with more relaxations.

3.06 PM: Delhi sends 35,000 migrants to home states

As many as 35,000 migrant workers sent from Delhi to their home states in Shramik trains, says Manish Sisodia.

3.02 PM: 1 more COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand today

Total number of cases in the state is now at 92, including 52 recovered, 39 active cases and 1 death.

2.43 PM: Congress leader Anand Sharma on economic stimulus package: 'Package only worth Rs 3.22 lakh cr'

Govt package only worth Rs 3.22 lakh cr and is only 1.6% of GDP; it's not Rs 20 lakh crore as announced by the PM

I'm questioning finance minister, disputing PM and challenging govt to disprove me on numbers; ready for debate with the FM

We expect seriousness, gravitas from finance minister; what she has said against Cong is frivolous

The FM should answer, not question; govt has to answer on plight of migrants forced to walk on roads due to lack of planning

2.34 PM: Most disappointed at lack of bold measures: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

"Most disappointed at lack of bold measures in stimulus packages - don't think demand will be created n consequently economic activity will be stifled ?20 lakh crore was a huge amount n it was meant to stimulate economic revival n growth."

Most disappointed at lack of bold measures in stimulus packages - dont think demand will be created n consequently economic activity will be stifled 20 lakh crore was a huge amount n it was meant to stimulate economic revival n growth @nsitharaman @narendramodi Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 17, 2020

2.29 PM: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should sent 1,000 buses to Congress-ruled states: Sidharth Nath Singh

"Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's suggestion of giving 1,000 buses to Uttar Pradesh is of no relevance. She should understand the basis concept of logistics, which says migrants are not originating out of Uttar Pradesh. The migrant workers are coming from states like Maharashtra and Punjab so she should send these buses to the Congress-ruled states. She should request her CMs to arrange buses to send workers to UP and we will receive them," says Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh. - ANI

2.10 PM: Delhi reports 422 new COVID-19 cases; 19 deaths in past 24 hours. 18 cities of India account for ~ 68% of total cases in the country. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai combined account for 50% of the total cases in India.

18 cities of India account for 1.59 PM: Congress leader Anand Sharma on economic stimulus package announced by the government "Corona pandemic and lockdown does not give government any authorisation to destroy Parliamentary democracy and embark on a grand clearance sale of national assets and resources. Taking sensitive and strategic policy decisions that have a direct bearing on national security and self-reliance without a broader national consensus raises fundamental questions. Does the govt have a mandate to take arbitrary decisions that will have far reaching implications? My question to PM is: whether opening up of defence, airspace and aerospace to foreign companies will make a Aatm Nirbhar Bharat? Let there be a national debate." 1.49 PM: Migrant workers block Mathura-Agra Highway Migrant workers block the Mathura-Agra Highway in Raipura Jat area of UP. They workers are demanding that arrangements be made to send them to their homes in different districts. - ANI 1.39 PM: 168 passengers return to India As many as 168 Indian passengers returned to Hyderabad from Chicago (USA) on an Air India special flight, which landed at 4:45 am today. 1.34 PM: 1,206 cops affected with COVID-19 so far India's most affected state also has most number cops affected with COVID-19. As many as 1,206 police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 across Maharashtra till now, with 66 new cases reported in last 24 hours, including 912 active cases, 283 recovered, and 11 fatalities, says the Maharashtra Police. 1.29 PM: Government of Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31 for containment of COVID19. 68% of total cases in the country. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai combined account for 50% of the total cases in India.Need to hyper-localize here with proactive containment measures,contact tracing & treatment to improve recovery rate pic.twitter.com/Q8zUpOTQ8k Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 16, 2020

11.30 am: India lockdown latest news

Migrant workers gather at Delhi-UP border in large numbers.

Mathura: Migrant workers block Mathura-Agra Highway in Raipura Jat area, demanding that arrangements be made by the govt to send them to their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/76GKgw8m4S ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2020

11.20 am: Coronavirus live updates

Indian Railways ferried 3.29 lakh migrants to their home states in 167 Shramik Special trains on Saturday, the Ministry of Railways said.

11.10 am: Goa coronavirus latest update

The state government said on Sunday that a woman who returned to Goa on a special train from Delhi on Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19 during rapid testing. so far, 3 passengers who have returned from Delhi have tested positive; 56 more tests underway. Goa's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 17 so far, with 0 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

10.59 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus lockdown news

Saharanpur Dist Admin officer said on Sunday that around 2,500 migrant workers present at Sahranpur-Ambala demand a special train to return to Bihar. He added that "we are sending them by buses till Bihar border and also coordinating with several district authorities there for their return."

Government of Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31 for containment of COVID19. pic.twitter.com/qjJOfEj6o0 ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

10.48 am: Delhi coronavirus latest news: 6 more staff in Hindu Rao Hospital test positive

Another 6 health workers in Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital have been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. Half of the medicine department staff of the hospital has been put into home quarantine. So far, 18 health workers of the hospital have been tested COVID-19 positive.

10.35 am: Bihar coronavirus cases

33 more tested positive in the state, including a 65-year-old woman. This has taken the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,178, a top health department official said. (PTI reports)

10.26 am: India Coronavirus live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

10.15 am: Punjab lockdown latest updates

Migrant workers continue to travel on foot & bicycles in Ludhiana towards their homes in Uttar Pradesh & Bihar amid coronavirus lockdown. A worker says, "It will take around a week to reach my home in Bareilly district of UP".

Delhi: Migrant labourers in large numbers gather in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. After the #Auraiya accident, UP Government has ordered its district magistrates to arrange buses for migrant workers who are found walking on foot. pic.twitter.com/UAzqEgSiVn ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

10.03 am: Odisha coronavirus cases

91 new cases reported in the state, taking the total count to 828, said Odisha health department. (ANI)

9.56 am: Maharashtra coronavirus lockdown: Migrant workers travel by trucks from Nagpur

Migrant labourers continue to travel by trucks to their home states. A labourer says, "Since the start of lockdown we have faced a number of problems. We wear masks all the time but maintaining social distancing is difficult while travelling like this".

blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

Saharanpur: Around 2500 migrant workers present at Sahranpur-Ambala demand a special train to return to Bihar. Saharanpur Dist Admin officer says, "We're sending them by buses till Bihar border. We are also coordinating with different district authorities there for their return". pic.twitter.com/uHs5lFTj9R

9.49 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 70 more infected

Rajasthan recorded 70 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths on Sunday, taking the total count of coronavirus positive cases to 5,030, while the death toll stands at 128. There are 1,011 active cases in the state as of date, said Rajasthan health department. (ANI)

9.45 am: Delhi coronavirus updates: Govt school teacher dies

A Delhi government school teacher died due to COVID-19 on Saturday. The teacher was posted at the East MCD school in the Shakarpur area of Delhi.

9.34 am: Coronavirus deaths in India near 3,000

India reported 120 deaths in 24 hours taking the country's toll to 2,872.

9.26 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours: Highest 1-day jump

India reported 4,987 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest 1-day spike, with 120 deaths in one day.

9.17 am: India coronavirus cases top 90,000

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 90,927 on Sunday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes, 53,946 active cases, 34,108 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,872 deaths.

9.07 am: Coronavirus lockdown updates: Which states favour lockdown, which not

Some states want more relaxations in the lockdown restrictions, while others favour an extension until the end of May in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The Mizoram and Punjab governments have already extended the lockdown until May 31. In Mumbai and Pune as well, the lockdown has been extended until May 31. Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, and Telangana want the lockdown to continue, whereas Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala want more relaxations in the 4th phase of lockdown set to begin from May 18.

8.55 am: India's coronavirus cases cross China's tally

India topped China's tally on Saturday as the country's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 85,940, according to Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,752 deaths.

8.46 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman 5th press briefing today, focus likely on hospitality sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold 5th press briefing at 11 am on Sunday to unveil the government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package. The finance minister is likely to focus on announcing measures for the hospitality sector which is 10% of our GDP and employees around 5 crore people. The fourth tranche of the government's economic booster focused on big structural reforms.

8.38 am: Lockdown 4.0 post May 17: What to expect?

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce the guidelines of lockdown 4.0 on Sunday. According to sources, the fourth phase of the lockdown is likely to last for two more weeks, until May 31 and the government is expected to allow buses, taxis, cabs and autos to ply in red, orange and green zones, except for containment zones. Similarly, e-commerce websites could also be permitted to deliver non-essentials in all districts, with the exception of containment zones. Offices and factories could get government's nod to function with more employee strength as the businesses have urged the dispensation to raise the cap of workforce participation to 50% from the present 33% as directed by the MHA. Meanwhile, the government may not allow schools, colleges, malls and movie theatres to resume operations anytime before May 31.

8.30 am: Coronavirus in India live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.