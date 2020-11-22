India's COVID-19 tally surges to 90.95 lakh; 45,209 new cases reported

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 90.95 lakh on Sunday with 45,209 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 85,21,617, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The death toll reached 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities, while total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,806, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 12th consecutive day. The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.46 per cent.

There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.17 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 10,75,326 samples being tested on Saturday. The 501 new fatalities include 111 from Delhi, 62 from Maharashtra, 53 from West Bengal, 25 each from Kerala and Haryana, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from Punjab, 22 from Chhattisgarh and 20 from Karnataka.

Total 1,33,227 deaths reported so far in the country include 46,573 from Maharashtra followed by 11,641 from Karnataka, 11,586 from Tamil Nadu, 8,270 from Delhi, 7,976 from West Bengal, 7,524 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,927 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,595 from Punjab and 3,846 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Also read: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: India may grant SII emergency authorisation if AstraZeneca gets UK govt's nod