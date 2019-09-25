'India is waiting for you,' PM Modi tells investors at Bloomberg Global Business Forum

Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again invited investors around the world to invest in India. Addressing a gathering of CEOs, the Prime Minister promised safe environment for investment in his keynote address at the event.

"If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India. If you want to invest in one of the largest infrastructure ecosystem and urbanisation, then come to India," said PM Modi.

In his address, PM Modi quoted ongoing efforts for infrastructure development in India as an opportunity for global investors.

"If you want to invest in a market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, come to India. If you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India. If you want to invest in one of the world's largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India. We are rapidly modernising our cities, and equipping them with the latest technology and citizen-friendly infrastructure. Thus if you want to invest in urbanisation, come to India," he said.

PM Modi also listed measures required to create a safe and secure environment for foreign investors in India. He said that "Democracy, Demography, Demand and Decisiveness" make India reliable for investors.

"First, we have to bring our laws at par with global benchmarks. Second is ensuring safety for investors. To this end, we have a democratic setup and a judicial system which uses English. This will help eradicate language barriers for global investors," said PM Modi as he listed measures to attract foreign investment in India.

