scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Infographic: Can India afford RCEP exit?

India has been in a dilemma to join RCEP. While it is a great opportunity to be a part of what will be the world's largest trading bloc, it comes at a cost

RCEP, once established, will cater to half of world's population controlling a quarter of the world's GDP and trillions of dollars in trade RCEP, once established, will cater to half of world's population controlling a quarter of the world's GDP and trillions of dollars in trade

RCEP, once established, will cater to half of world's population controlling a quarter of the world's GDP and trillions of dollars in trade. This BusinessToday.In 'Graphicle' looks into the pros and cons for India if it were to sign up.

Click here to Enlarge

Also Read: Infographic: Can telcos survive Rs 93,000 crore AGR blow?

Also Read: Infographic: Time's up for single-use plastic

Also Read: Infographic: How Coal India fails India

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos