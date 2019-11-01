Infographic: Can India afford RCEP exit?

Specials
RCEP, once established, will cater to half of world's population controlling a quarter of the world's GDP and trillions of dollars in trade. This BusinessToday.In 'Graphicle' looks into the pros and cons for India if it were to sign up.
