India reports highest-ever one-day spike with over 1.52 lakh COVID-19 cases

India reported over 1.52 lakh new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours. The nation's total coronavirus cases have now reached 1.33 crore, with fresh 1,52,879 cases. With 839 deaths, the death toll in India has reached 1,69,275. In the last 24 hours, India also saw 90,584 discharges. So far, India has reported over 1 lakh cases for five days in a row.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala account for 72.23 per cent of the total active coronavirus cases. Ten states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep increase in the number of cases.

After the latest additions, India's total active cases has reached 11,08,087. As much as 51.23 per cent of the total active cases are in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra reported 58,000 cases, while Delhi recorded 7,897 fresh cases on Saturday. Delhi announced new restrictions on Saturday. It ordered restaurants, bars, Delhi Metro, cinema halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Maharashtra, on the other hand, is staring at another lockdown.

India that had seen over 1 crore coronavirus cases on December 19 last year, had seen a brief improvement in the situation this year before the second wave hit.

As for the vaccination, India has administered 10,15,95,147 doses, including 35,19,987 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Many states have alerted the government of depleting vaccine stocks. After Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab flagged shortage in vaccine. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed states to ramp up vaccination. As per the appeal, India is organising a Tika Divas for four days, starting today.

