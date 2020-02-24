India to buy MH-60 Romeo helicopters from US: Key features of this sabmarine hunter

Indian Navy to soon have MH-60 multi-role Romeo Sikorsky helicopters, which will give a boost to its in expanding its role in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This was a long-pending demand of the Indian Navy, which was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) a week ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India.
Trump had already arrived on a two-day visit to India, his first official state visit to India since taking office in 2017. The government-to-government deal, which was cleared on February 19, involves acquisition of 24 MH-60R 24 MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters from the US-based Lockheed Martin group. The MH-60Rs will be purchased directly from the US government under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the US Department of Defence (DoD). The deal to acquire these choppers from the US comes at a cost of $2.6 billion.
The deal was approved by then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in August 2018. The United States Department of State gave its nod in April 2019.
Key features of MH-60 Sikorsky Romeo multi-role helicopter
