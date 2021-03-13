scorecardresearch
India Today Conclave: FM Sitharaman to speak on blueprint for self-reliant India on Day 2

The Day 2 of the mega India Today Conclave will also have many other top politicians, industrialists, and entertainers discussing key issues and giving their insights on them

Union Minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in a discussion on "Post-Pandemic Projection: The blueprint for a self-reliant India" on Day 2 of India Today Conclave South 2021. Sitharaman will elaborate on India's plan for the post-pandemic recovery amid the government's push for self-reliance.

Apart from Sitharaman, Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar will also take part in a discussion on 'The Modi Doctrine: Collaboration, Co-operation and Commerce.' Jaishankar will talk about India's foreign policy amid China's growing influence in the region.

The Day 2 of the mega India Today Conclave will also have many other top politicians, industrialists, and entertainers discussing key issues and giving their insights on them.

Besides, southern superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and DMK president MK Stalin will discuss the political situation in Tamil Nadu in the run-up to upcoming Assembly elections.

One of the highlights of the mega event will be a discussion between Ram Madhav, Member, Board of Governors, India Foundation, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on "Politics of Appeasement vs Politics of Polarisation".

Day 2 of the India Today Conclave 2021 South will start with Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, speaking on 'Dance of Democracy: Dialogue, Debate, Disagreement'.

