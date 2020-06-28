India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on coronavirus, Chinese aggression

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India will win both the battles of coronavirus pandemic and Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Shah, during an interview with news agency ANI, said ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country, both PM Modi and he spoke to all CMs and told them to make the stay and food arrangements for migrants. "Arrangements were made for around 2.5 crore people. Rs 11,000 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund was transferred to the states," Shah said.

#WATCH Union Home Minister Amit Shahs interview with ANI on on tackling #COVID19 crisis in Delhi https://t.co/i2hczZRn1P ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

On the incidents of migrants moving on foot, Shah termed it "saddening" and said that when people lost patience and started travelling on foot, the government was pained by it. "Till now, 1 crore 20 lakh people ferried across the nation," he said.

Talking about the coronavirus situation in Delhi, the Home Minister said after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's statement -- that by July 31, Delhi will have around 5.5 lakh cases -- PM Modi also asked him (Home Ministry) to help the Delhi government. "Soon after, a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken," he said.

Shah said he was sure that Delhi will not reach that stage and will be in a much better situation because of the preventive measures taken by the government.

The Home Minister said the situation regarding bodies of COVID-19 victims in Delhi was grim. "Over 350 bodies were pending for last rites. We decided that within 2 days last rites of bodies will be done as per religion. Today, nobody is left for last rites. Now last rituals are conducted the same day," he told the news agency.

On the situation of the number of beds in Delhi, Shah said due to the proper coordination of the Centre with the Delhi government, the capacity of Delhi hospitals will be increased from 9,937 COVID-19 beds on June 14 to about 30,000 by June 30, including about 16,000 beds in railway coaches, 10,000 beds in Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID19 centre and 250 beds in a DRDO facility.

He also slammed the Opposition, saying the government was "capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it was painful when former president of a big party (Rahul Gandhi) does 'ochhi rajneeti' during a crisis". He said Rahul Gandhi's remarks like "Surrender Modi" were being used by Pakistan and China, which was a matter of concern and introspection for him & his party.

