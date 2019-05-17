Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar one of TIME's top 10 'Next Generation Leaders'

Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar has been named by Time magazine in its list of top 10 'Next Generation Leaders' 2019. The 'Next Generation Leader' is a list of 10 young people from around the world who are establishing new paths in politics, music and other spheres.

Nagar has a YouTube channel, named as CarryMinati which have 6,827,342 subscribers. Nagar posted his first video on YouTube at the age of 10 and found his niche in 2016 by producing diss tracks taking on what he calls, cringe-worthy user-generated videos on platforms like Facebook and TikTok, said TIME.

Nagar's career got a massive boost in January this year when his diss track against controversial Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie, went viral. Nagar created a video titled Bye PewDiePie, Nagar raps in Hindi to tell PewDiePie that one day, India will rule the whole world.

With over 95 million subscribers, PewDiePie has been in a race against Indian music record label company T-Series to retain his title of most subscribed YouTube channel.

India is a home to many YouTubers. With about 265 million monthly users, India overtook the US in 2018 to become the country with the biggest YouTube audience in the world.

Among the other young leaders on this year's list is 16-year old Greta Thunberg of Sweden who has become one of the most powerful voices castigating world leaders on climate change and demanding action.

The list also includes Ethan Lindenberger of Ohio, who got vaccinated against the wishes of his mother when he turned 18 a few months ago and is now advocating the need to get children vaccinated as the US grapples with the largest measles outbreak in a quarter century after declaring it eliminated in 2000.

It also has Ramla Ali, born in Somalia and is the first Muslim woman to win an English boxing title, with her sights set on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Among others include South Korea's Kim Se-yeon, 19, the female gamer taking the male-dominated world of e-sports by storm and Egyptian musician Dina el Wedidi, 31.

(With PTI inputs)