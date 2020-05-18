Infographic: How little Govt will spend of Rs 21 lakh cr stimulus package

Specials
The fineprint of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar economic package is finally out and the actual cash outgo from Centre's coffers for this stimulus is only 0.75% to 1.5% of GDP, a miniscule amount when compared to other countries. This BusinessToday.In infographic explains the math behind India's plan to revive an economy battered by nationwide lockdown.
