Internet restored in Jammu and Kashmir with riders

The internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir has been lifted but with terms and conditions. Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said in a press statement that broadband and 2G mobile internet services have been restored in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Internet services have been started on postpaid mobiles across 12 districts across Jammu and Kashmir. These include ten districts in Jammu, along with Kupwara and Bandipora in Kashmir. The citizens can only access the sites that have been whitelisted. A government order released on Saturday read that the mobile internet will continue to remain suspended in districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian. The ban on social media sites, however, remains intact in the 12 districts. Broadband internet is available across all J&K banks.

For prepaid mobile connections across J&K circles, voice calling and SMS facilities have been bought back. A government order also stated that in order to consider providing mobile internet connectivity on SIM cards, telecom service providers (TSPs) need to initiate the process for verifying the credentials of their subscribers on the lines of the norms applicable for postpaid connections. Moreover, internet service providers have been asked to provide fixed line internet connectivity in the 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir where internet connectivity has been restored.

Internet and telecom services have been shut in the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in two separate union territories. The Supreme Court of India came down harshly on the UT administration last week over the internet shutdown in the Valley terming it 'unconstitutional'.

