Chidambaram jailed Live Updates: Former FinMin to remain locked in Tihar on his 74th birthday

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been sent to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case being probed by CBI. He will be lodged in Tihar jail. The order was pronounced by the Rouse Avenue Court. Chidambaram's counsel opposed the plea for judicial custody and offered that the former Finance Minister be taken into ED custody in the money laundering case. The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail. With regard to Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued notice to ED.

Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case. Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, was to end today. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

9:10 pm: P Chidambaram, who has been sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail, has made a list of things that he would require during his stay. Among the list of facilities which have been requested include a separate cell, western toilet, adequate security, and permission to retain his spectacles.

8:25 pm: Congress's official Twitter handle has praised P Chidambaram for taking a jibe at Modi government for the current economic slowdown. "Those with the power of truth have the strength to fight any injustice," Congress said in response to Chidambaram's statement that he was worried for the economy.

8:05 pm: Karti Chidambaram leaves from Tihar Jail. His father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was brought to this jail after being remanded to judicial custody till September 19 by Court.