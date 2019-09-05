Chidambaram jailed Live Updates: Former FinMin to remain locked in Tihar on his 74th birthday

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been sent to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case being probed by CBI. He will be lodged in Tihar jail. The order was pronounced by the Rouse Avenue Court. Chidambaram's counsel opposed the plea for judicial custody and offered that the former Finance Minister be taken into ED custody in the money laundering case. The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail. With regard to Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued notice to ED.
Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case. Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, was to end today. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.
9:10 pm: P Chidambaram, who has been sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail, has made a list of things that he would require during his stay. Among the list of facilities which have been requested include a separate cell, western toilet, adequate security, and permission to retain his spectacles.
8:25 pm: Congress's official Twitter handle has praised P Chidambaram for taking a jibe at Modi government for the current economic slowdown. "Those with the power of truth have the strength to fight any injustice," Congress said in response to Chidambaram's statement that he was worried for the economy.
8:05 pm: Karti Chidambaram leaves from Tihar Jail. His father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was brought to this jail after being remanded to judicial custody till September 19 by Court.
8:00 pm: Karti Chidambaram told the media that he hoped his father would be back home soon. Karti, who was present at the CBI court during Chidambaram's judicial custody order, reportedly said that i don't see any merit in the judicial custody of P Chidambaram, particularly for the events which has happened 11 years ago. They (CBI) are still nowhere close even of filing a charge sheet, as per ANI report.
7:50 pm: Director General of Tihar Prison Sandeep Goel said that P Chidambaram will be kept in Jail number 7 and in a separate cell. Roti, dal and subzi will be given to him. Other things like western toilet which the Court asked will be provided, ANI reported.
7.25 pm: Observation from the Delhi Court order copy of P Chidambaram: It is not a case where the accused can be released at the stage of considering the extension of remand as submitted by the senior counsel, for the accused. The investigation of the case is still in progress. The CBI has apprehension that because of his status and position the investigation may be hampered.
7.18 pm: "I am aware of what to do...I have been through this...Hopeful of having my father back home soon," said Karti Chidambaram.
7.15 pm: Chidambaram will be given a separate cell.
7.00 pm: Former FM waves as he is taken to jail.
6.57pm: Chidambaram will be in Tihar Jail on his 74th birthday. The former FM who will be in custody till September 19 was born on September 16.
6.50 pm: Chidambaram taken to jail:
6.49 pm: Chidambaram's followers protest outside Rouse Avenue court:
6.47 pm: Here's what Chidambaram's routine would look like:
6.40 pm: Here's what the officials will do once he reaches the jail:
6.37 pm: "He will be housed in Jail No 7. We have not yet received the court order. Adequate arrangements will be made in accordance with the order," an official said.
6.34 pm: Police bus parked inside Rouse Avenue Court. P Chidambaram is expected to be taken in this bus to Tihar Jail.
6.28 pm: "Why should I (Chidambaram) be sent to jail (Tihar)?" argued Kapil Sibal on behalf of Chidambaram and pressed that ED should take him to its custody. "There is nothing found against me. There is no charge sheet. They say I am a powerful and influential. But they have no evidence. There is no evidence of tampering with evidence. Has a witness said anything like that?" Sibal had argued.
6.21 pm: "I am only worried about the economy," said P Chidambaram when asked about what he has to say about the verdict.
6.18 pm: P Chidambaram and son Karti Chidambaram were granted anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis case earlier in the day.
6.12 pm: Subramanian Swamy's reaction before the conviction:
6.06 pm: Senior officials at the Tihar Jail told India Today TV that the former Finance Minister will be treated like any other inmate.
6:03 pm: Ex-FM likely to be kept in jail number 7 that is reserved for economic offenders. His son, Karti was also lodged in the same jail number 7.
6.01 pm: Preparations are underway to take P Chidambaram to jail.
5.55 pm: Chidambaram's counsel moved the trial court to surrender before the Enforcement Directorate but the Solicitor General objected. A notice to the ED on the application has been issued at the trial court. Hearing to be held on P Chidambaram's surrender application on 12th September
5.52 pm: Judge allows all requests by Sibal, subject to jail manual.
5.50 pm: Chidambaram's counsel sought adequate security in the jail premises and said that he is a Z category security protectee. They also asked for a separate cell.
