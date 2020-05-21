IRCTC train booking starts today: How to book ticket, refund rule, full list of 200 trains

After around two months of halt on normal passenger train operations, the Ministry of Railways has decided to resume train services from June 1. Initially, the service will start with 200 passenger trains (100 pairs). Booking starts today, May 21, at 10 AM. The train service is in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run since May 1 and Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since May 12. Other regular Passenger services, including all mail or express, passenger and suburban services will remain cancelled as yet. These will be fully reserved trains having both AC and Non AC classes. General (GS) coaches will also have reserved seat for sitting. For general (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare will be charged, says the ministry.
Booking of tickets
- Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or mobile App. No tickets will be booked across reservation counter on railway station.
- Booking of tickets through IRCTC agents and railway agents not permitted.
- Advance reservation period will be maximum 30 days.
- RAC and waiting list will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket holders will not be permitted to board the train.
- No unreserved tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard.
- No tatkal and premium tatkal booking will be permitted.
- First chart will be prepared at least four hours before departure and second chart two hours before departure.
- Passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to enter/board.
- All passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel.
- The passengers must reach station at-least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening.
- Passengers must observe social distancing both at station and trains.
- All quotas will be permitted in these special trains as has been permitted in regular trains. Limited reservation counters will be operated for this purpose. However, normal ticket booking can't be done.
Cancellation and refund rule
- If during screening a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he or she will not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case, full refund will be provided to passenger.
- On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and also all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel in that case full refund will be granted for all passengers.
- On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel, however other passengers on the PNR want to travel, in that case full refund of fare will be granted to passenger who was not allowed to travel.
Food and blankets
- IRCTC will only make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis.
- Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water.
- All static catering and vending units at railway stations will remain open.
- In case of food plaza and refreshments rooms etc, cooked items may be served
- No Linen, blankets and curtains will be provided; passengers need to carry own linen for the travel
Here is the full list of 200 trains to be run from June 1:
- 1. 01016/15 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) Kushinagar Express
- 2. 01019/20 Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar Konarka Express
- 3. 01061/62 Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga Darbhanga Express
- 4. 01071/72 Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi Kamayani Express
- 5. 01093/94 Mumbai CST Varanasi Mahanagri Express
- 6. 01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express
- 7. 01301/02 Mumbai CST Ksr Bengaluru Udyan Express
- 8. 02156/55 H. Nizamuddin Habibganj Bhopal Express
- 9. 02230/29 New Delhi Lucknow Jn Lucknow Mail
- 10. 02296/95 Danapur Ksr Bengaluru Sanghmitra Express
- 11. 02377/78 Sealdah New Alipurduar Padatik Express
- 12. 02392/91 New Delhi Rajgir Shramjevi Express
- 13. 02394/93 New Delhi Rajendra Nagar Sampoorn Kranti Express
- 14. 02418/17 New Delhi Prayagraj Pragraj Expess
- 15. 02420/19 New Delhi Lucknow Gomti Express
- 16. 02407/08 ASR NJP Karambhum i Exp
- 17. 02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata express
- 18. 02452/51 New Delhi Kanpur Shram Shakti Express
- 19. 02463/64 Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla Samprak kranti
- 20. 02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur express
- 21. 02479/80 Bandra (T) Jodhpur Suryanagri Express
- 22. 02533/34 Lucknow Jn Mumbai CST Pushpak Express
- 23. 02555/56 Hisar Gorakhpur Gorakhdham Express
- 24. 02560/59 New Delhi Manduadih Shivganga Express
- 25. 02618/17 H. Nizamuddin Ernakulam Mangla Express
- 26. 04009/10 Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari Champaran Satyagrah Express
- 27. 02629/30 New Delhi Yesvantpur KarnatakaSamprak kranti Express
- 28. 02701/02 Mumbai CST Hyderabad Husain Sagar Express
- 29. 02703/04 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express
- 30. 02715/16 H. S. Nanded Amritsar Sachkhand Express
- 31. 02724/23 New Delhi Hyderabad Telangana Express
- 32. 02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express
- 33. 02801/02 Puri New Delhi Purushottam Express
- 34. 02810/09 Howrah Mumbai CST HWH-Mumbai Mail
- 35. 02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express
- 36. 02904/03 Amritsar Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail
- 37. 02916/15 Delhi Ahmedabad Ashram Express
- 38. 02926/25 Amritsar Bandra (T) Paschim Express
- 39. 02933/34 Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Karnavati Express
- 40. 02963/64 H. Nizamuddin Udaipur City Mewar Express
- 41. 08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express
- 42. 05484/83 Delhi Alipurduar Mahananda Express
- 43. 06345/46 Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central Netrvati Express
- 44. 02805/06 Vishakapatnam New Delhi AP Express
- 45. 02182/81 H. Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express
- 46. 02418/17 New Delhi Varanasi Mahamana Express
- 47. 02955/56 Mumbai Central jaipur Express
- 48. 07201/02 Guntur Secunderabad Golconda Express
- 49. 02793/94 Tirupati Nizamabad Rayalseema Express
- 50. 09165/66 Ahmedabad Darbhanga Sabarmati Express
- 51. 09167/68 Ahmedabad Varanasi Sabarmati Express
- 52. 09045/46 Surat Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express
- 53. 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak (T) Express
- 54. 02553/54 Saharsa New Delhi Vaishali Express
- 55. 02307/08 Howrah Jodhpu/Bikaner Express
- 56. 02381/82 Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express
- 57. 02303/04 Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express
- 58. 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra Express
- 59. 02557/58 Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express
- 60. 05273/74 Raxaul Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express
- 61. 02419/20 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Suhaildev Express
- 62. 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express
- 63. 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express
- 64. 04673/74 Amritsar Jaynagar Shaheed Express
- 65. 04649/50 Amritsar Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express
- 66. 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) Express
- 67. 05955/56 Dibrugarh Delhi Brahmputra Mail
- 68. 02149/50 Pune Danapur Express
- 69. 02947/48 Ahmedabad Patna Azimabad Express
- 70. 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati Express
- 71. 02727/28 Hyderabad Visakhapatnam Godavari Express
- 72. 09083/84 Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur Via Surat
- 73. 09089/90 Ahmedabad Gorakhpur Via Surat
- 74. 02245/12246 Howrah (1050) Yasvantpur (1600) Duronto Express
- 75. 02201/22202 Sealdah (2000) Puri (0435) Duronto Express
- 76. 02213/22214 Shalimar (2200) Patna (0640) Duronto Express
- 77. 02283/12284 Ernakulam (2325) Nizamuddin (1940) Duronto Express
- 78. 02285/12286 Secundarabad (1310) Nizamuddin (1035) Duronto Express
- 79. 02073/74 Howrah Jn (1325) Bhubaneswar (2020) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 80. 02023/24 Howrah Jn (1405) Patna Jn (2245) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 81. 02365/66 Patna (0600) Ranchi (1355) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 82. 02091/92 Dehradun (1545) Kathgodam (2335) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 83. 02067/68 Guwahati (0630) Jorhat Town (1320) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 84. 02053/54 Haridwar (1445) Amritsar (2205) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 85. 02055/56 New Delhi (1520) Dehradun (2110)) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 86. 02057/58 New Delhi (1435) Una Himachal (2210) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 87. 02065/66 Ajmer (0540) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (1135) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 88. 02069/70 Raigarh (0620) Gondia (1325) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 89. 02021/22 Howrah (0620) Barbil (1305) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 90. 02075/76 Calicut (1345) Trivendrum (2135) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 91. 02081/82 Kannur (0450) Trivendrum (1425) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 92. 02079/80 Bengaluru (0600) Hubli (1345) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 93. 02089/90 Yashwantpur (1730) Shivamoga Town (2155) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 94. 02059/60 Kota (0555) Nizamuddin (1230) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 95. 02061/62 Habibganj (1740) Jabalpur (2255) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 96. 09037/38 Bandra(T) Gorakhpur Avadh Express
- 97. 09039/40 Bandra(T) Muzaffarpur Avadh Express
- 98. 02565/66 Darbhanga New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti
- 99. 02917/18 Ahmedabad Nizamuddin Gujarat Sampark Kranti
- 100. 02779/80 Vasco da Gama Nizamuddin Goa Express