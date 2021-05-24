I-T Dept to launch new ITR filing portal on June 7; check out new features, benefits

The Income Tax Department is set to launch a new 'taxpayer friendly' income tax filing portal on June 7 as the Central Board of Direct Taxes said earlier this month that the existing portal will be phased out after a 'blackout period' of six days beginning next month.
An IT Department communique on May 19 said the 'transition' from the old website - www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - to the new - www.incometax.gov.in - will be completed and made operational from June 7. It further stated, "In preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the department www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period (taxpayers as well as external stakeholders) of six days from June 1 to 6."
The Central Board of Direct Taxes urged the taxpayers to be patient during this transition, adding any compliance dates won't be fixed during this time to ensure 'no inconvenience to taxpayers'.
Features and benefits of the upgraded ITR website
Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs
