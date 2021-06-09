It's raining lotteries in Hong Kong! COVID-19 vaccination can get you Tesla car, gold bar

As authorities in Hong Kong take various measures to vaccinate people against coronavirus, local businesses have also joined the efforts by offering various incentives for getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Henderson Land Development Company has announced those getting vaccinated stand a chance to win gold bars, while another developer, Sun Hang Kai Properties Ltd, is offering iPhones.

Australia's industrial property company Goodman Group has gone a step ahead, and announced lottery with over HK$1 million in prizes, including Tesla Model 3, for residents of Hong Kong who have been vaccinated by August 31, as per news agency Bloomberg.

Various other industrial groups have also announced different prizes for vaccinated people, including shopping vouchers, subsidies for lower income people, among others.

"The value of various lotteries or reward programs, we have learned from news reports, has exceeded HK$120 million," Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was quoted as saying in a weekly briefing.

The announcement of various prizes by businesses seems to be working, as total vaccination bookings saw an increase in late May. About 15.1 per cent people of Hong Kong's 7.5 million population have been fully inoculated against coronavirus, as per the news agency.

The local administration has announced various measures, including additional restrictions for people who are not vaccinated, with an aim to boost the pace of the vaccination programme.

