Jharkhand Exit Poll Live: India Today-Axis My India predicts big victory for Congress-JMM at 38-50 seats

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance is likely to assume power in Jharkhand. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll result, the Congress-JMM alliance would grab 38 to 50 seats. Meanwhile, the exit poll predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party coming on top in only 22-32 seats. Jharkhand has total 81 assembly seats, and a party or alliance needs 41 seats to stake claim to form government.

On popular choice for the next Chief Minister, the poll showed JMM's Hemant Soren leading the roster, whereas incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das came second. The exit poll survey was conducted in all 81 Assembly constituenices with a sample size of 12,489.

Follow Jharkhand assembly election exit poll live updates here:

8:12 PM: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted AJSU Party could win 3-5 seats, RJD 2-4 seats and JYM 2-4 seats.

7:53 PM: The Congress-JMM alliance is set to come in power in Jharkhand by winning between 38-50 seats in the 81-memeber assembly.

7:50 PM: The ruling BJP is expected to win just 22 to 32 seats in Jharkhand